Dr. Ross Henderson became an internet sensation for singing to sick or nervous at animals at Fox Hollow Animal Hospital in Lakewood.

We first told you about him in 2017, when a video of him singing a few verses of "Can't help falling in love" by Elvis Presley to soothe a nervous dog named Ruby.

Now Dr. Henderson and his family are the stars of a new Animal Planet series called "Hanging with the Hendersons". The series will follow him and other family members, Dr. Ryan Henderson, and Dr. Tony Henderson as they care for animals such as parrots, puppies, guinea pigs and goats at their Lakewood clinic.

The series premieres this Friday, January 11.

