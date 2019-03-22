The Hispanic community is mourning the loss of a leader who an entire community loved and supported.

Juan Carlos Reyes is the director of Centro San Juan Diego, part of the Archdiocese's Hispanic Ministry.

Reyes was 33 years old when he lost the battle to cancer. He leaves behind three little boys..

Reyes came to the U.S. when he was 13 years old from Michoacán, Mexico. After high school, he was one of the first at Centro San Juan Diego to earn a bachelor's degree through a virtual program in partnership with Anahuac University in Mexico City.

Reyes continued to be involved with Centro San Juan Diego as an employee and director. The Archdiocese said he helped expand programs offered at the center.

Reyes was a DACA recipient and strong advocate for access to higher education for everyone. He had a passion for helping people reach their highest potential.

Alfonso Lara, director of Hispanic Evangelization with the Archdiocese of Denver, said Reyes understood what it was like to be an immigrant, and that allowed him to serve the community from first-hand experience.

His viewing and vigil service is on Friday, March 29 at 7:30 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

