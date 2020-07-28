Denver announces new fitness series at Sculpture Park

The outdoor series is a partnership between 10 local fitness studios. Starting in August, classes will be held each Tuesday and Thursday at the park.

DENVER — The downtown Denver park that was home to a 110-foot pixel LED tree over the holiday season will soon be the location for a variety of outdoor fitness classes.

Denver Arts & Venues announced a new partnership Tuesday involving 10 local fitness studios who will put on fitness classes at Sculpture Park in the Denver Performing Arts Complex starting next month.

“Part of the fun of the Arts Complex is the diversity of what’s presented here, and we’re hoping to reflect that in what we’re doing at Sculpture Park, COVID-19 or otherwise,” said Venue Director Mark Heiser. “Denver is fortunate to have really creative cultural partners and studios who will guarantee that this isn’t fitness as usual.”

The fitness series will run every Tuesday and Thursday, beginning Aug. 4 through Sept. 29, with multiple sessions per day, organizers said. All classes are 60 minutes, prop-free and open to all levels of experience.

Venue staff have marked 10-foot circles spaced six feet apart throughout the park to provide attendees with ample space to safely exercise together.

Classes include dance, cardio, boot camp, high-intensity interval training, meditation and sound healing, barre, yoga and more, according to organizers.

Partner fitness studio and cultural organizations include:

Barre3

BLOCK21

Bodies by Perseverance

Cleo Parker Robinson Dance

CM Dance, Edgar L. Page

Feel the Movement

Endorphin

Hot Mamas

Luna Vibrations

Palango! Fitness

Denver Arts & Venues said mandates are being followed regarding class sizes and all participants are asked to adhere to physical distancing guidelines and use of face covering.

“Many of these studios and organizations have been limited in how they can operate due to COVID-19. This series allows the venue team to program the park in a new way, while also giving the partners an opportunity to get back in front of an audience and do what they love. We’re looking forward to welcoming guests again,” added Heiser.

Tickets for all sessions go on sale July 29 at 10 a.m. For more information on the classes offered and pricing, head to this link.