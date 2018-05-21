They're used to saving lives, but Monday morning a few firefighters came to the rescue of some ducklings.

Firefighters from Station 22 climbed down into a storm drain at the Chase bank on Hampden Avenue near Tamarac Square. to free the ducklings.

Tami Hendleman captured their efforts around 9 a.m. Monday. In the video, a firefighter is seen standing in the storm drain and lifting the ducklings out. They were released on the nearby curb where they were reunited with the mother.

