4 new species of millipede discovered in Colorado caves

DENVER — Four new species of millipede have recently been discovered in Colorado caves, the Denver Museum of Nature & Science (DMNS) announced on Friday.

David Steinmann, a research associate in the zoology department at the DMNS, made the discoveries while exploring high altitude caves in the state, a release from the museum says.

The newly identified millipede are part of a new genus named Coloradesmus because they are only known to exist in Colorado, according to the museum.

The millipedes live deep underground in total darkness and are harmless to humans. They newly discovered species have 17 pairs of legs and evolved underground over millions of years, DMNS said.

They are eyeless, albino and sense their surroundings using antennae and small hairs called setae, according to the museum.

"At 4 mm long and as thin as dental floss, these are some of the smallest millipedes on earth," the release says.

One of the new millipedes, Coloradesmus manitou, is from the Cave of the Winds in Manitou Springs, the DMNS said.

Another new cave millipede -- Coloradesmus beckleyi -- was named in honor of Steve Beckley, the owner of Glenwood Caverns Adventure Park in Glenwood Springs who is an advocate for cave protection.

The third new species was named Coloradesmus warneri in honor of Ed Warner, an environmentalist also known for his contributions to Colorado State University (CSU) and the DMNS, the museum said.

The final millipede was named Coloradesmus hopkinsae in honor of Kay Hopkins with the U.S. Forest Service White River National Forest for her dedication to cave conservation and preservation.

“Finding a new species does not require traveling to exotic places, there is so much to be discovered right here in Colorado,” Steinmann said. “There are many unique areas to explore in our wonderful state.”