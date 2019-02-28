DENVER — Dobby, the beloved baby giraffe at the Denver Zoo, is growing up! He turned two years old on Thursday.

Dobby came into the world around 3 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2017 as a bit of a surprise. The zoo said his mother, Kipele, was on birth control and they didn't know she was pregnant until just before the adorable giraffe was born.

Dobby shortly after his birth

He was 5 feet tall and 73 pounds when he was born.

Shortly after his birth, the zoo discovered Dobby was having a hard time nursing and wasn't getting enough infection-fighting proteins from his mom.

He received a plasma transfusion to help build his immune system and has been healthy ever since.

The zoo is celebrating Dobby's birthday with a public celebration at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

The party will also be streamed on the Zoo's Facebook page.

