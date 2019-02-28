DENVER — Dobby, the beloved baby giraffe at the Denver Zoo, is growing up! He turned two years old on Thursday.
Dobby came into the world around 3 a.m. on Feb. 28, 2017 as a bit of a surprise. The zoo said his mother, Kipele, was on birth control and they didn't know she was pregnant until just before the adorable giraffe was born.
He was 5 feet tall and 73 pounds when he was born.
Shortly after his birth, the zoo discovered Dobby was having a hard time nursing and wasn't getting enough infection-fighting proteins from his mom.
He received a plasma transfusion to help build his immune system and has been healthy ever since.
The zoo is celebrating Dobby's birthday with a public celebration at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.
The party will also be streamed on the Zoo's Facebook page.
