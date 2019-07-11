SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — As an artist, Boots Gordon loves to sculpt and loves to live in his sculptures.

His house is in the heart of Silverthorne, about an hour west of Denver in the ski county of Summit County. It’s a place he built in 1971 after living in Vail and Aspen as a ski instructor and before flying fighter planes in World War II.

It's fair to say Gordon has had an interesting life and his house reflects that.

Around town it’s called the Foam Dome or Boots BNB, a round house with 13 domes, several levels around doors and windows, and a spiral staircase leading to a tower outside with a tree sculpted into the ceiling.

Gordon built the house by hand and all free form, like a sculpture. He's lived in it ever since, and also rents out a section on Airbnb.

Inside the rental portion of the home are elevated beds on top of sculptures that look like martini glasses. There's also rounded corners and small round windows people can put wooden corks in to close.

“I call them win-doors,” Gordon said.

At 95 years old, Gordon said he’s still improving on the home and has a plan to build a castle on his property and another foam dome house for artists.

His hope is to inspire others to create something unique and be more kind to others.

"That’s my dream," Gordon said. "We’re not supposed to fight each other we’re supposed to love one another."

You can learn more about the house on Airbnb by searching for Boots BNB.

