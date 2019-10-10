EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — Four off-duty El Paso County deputies and their spouses are credited with saving the life of a hunter they encountered during a hunting trip last month.

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies Scott Brettell, Chad Wheat, Peter Gaffney (RET) and Lieutenant Eric Carnell were having lunch on Sept. 21 at a hunting location in Colorado.

Deputy Brettell received information that Mason Young from Arkansas had accidentally injured himself with a knife and it was believed his femoral artery was cut.

The team of deputies assembled a rescue team of themselves and two medically trained spouses because they were much closer than the nearest search-and-rescue team who was believed to be about 12 miles from Young's location in an area of very rough terrain.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

The deputies found Young’s ATV in a remote location and began the daunting search.

Deputies Brettell and Wheat put themselves in a hunter’s mindset and headed in a direction they felt they would go. They located him about a half-mile away from his ATV.

The deputies' spouses began medically assessing and tending to Young and determined he had not cut his femoral artery.

Deputies Brettell and Wheat assist Mason Young.

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Due to temperatures dropping, the decision was made to evacuate Young.

Deputies Brettell and Wheat began an ascent through the rugged terrain up the mountain, escorting Mason to their ATVs. There, Lieutenant Carnell located Search and Rescue and brought them to Young.

The group put a plan together with Search and Rescue and orchestrated a plan to get Young to the only place a helicopter could land, atop an 11,300-foot mountain.

