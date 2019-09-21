DENVER — What started out as a Lyft ride has turned into a first for Elitch Gardens.

For 90 minutes before the amusement park opens on Sunday, it will operate four different rides with all the lights and sounds turned off for children with special needs.

The idea started with Suzanne Wolf and Holly Nemmers.

"It's kind of a cool thing cause I was driving for Lyft to pay off my husband's cancer bills," said Suzanne Wolf, the founder of a nonprofit called Project PEACE.

Their mission is to "provide resources for the safety and social/emotional well-being of all children," according to Project PEACE's website.

Wolf said that she told one of her passengers about Project PEACE. That person then introduced her to Nemmers, who works with nonprofits to create events at Elitch's.

"A Lyft ride that connected me to someone working at Elitch's, yes and here we are," Wolf said.

Elitch Gardens is an amusement park designed to overwhelm the senses.

Wolf and Nemmers said they noticed something missing every day -- special needs children who don't like all the lights and sounds.

"What we're trying to create is awareness that there's an entire population that really is impacted by loud sounds, loud alarms that trigger kids," Wolf said.

So, they created the low sensory day.

"I think it's important that every kid have the right to check out the Ferris wheel," Nemmers said.

The Big Wheel, Carousel, Turn of the Century and Spider rides will be in operation for that 90 minute period. They said their goal is to give every kid to the chance to be a kid

"We don't want you to live in an isolated life; Be the have-not in the world," Wolf said.

Wolf said she also helped Elitch Gardens enhance its quiet room, where kids can go to escape the excitement inside the park.

"Sensory items, mats, beads different things that really are soothing to kids," she explained.

Just by turning a few things off, they said they hope to create new memories for kids with special needs.

"Get to enjoy the experiences that you cherish as you grow up and you remember and you look back and you think about the things you did," Nemmers said.

If you want to find out more about Low-Sensory Day, click here. A portion of Sunday's ticket sales will go toward supporting Project PEACE.

