Fashion consultants donate new clothes to women who lost homes in Marshall Fire

CAbi consultants usually host events for women to shop. This one looked similar, except everything was free.

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — When one part of life stops, the rest continues on.

Even if Terri Swanson wasn't prepared to keep going, she had no choice.

“It’s still kind of hard to say, but yes, so we did not get to take hardly anything," Swanson said, describing when her home burned in the Marshall Fire. "Got my tennis shoes, though."

She walked away from her Louisville home with her shoes, a pair of jeans, a shirt and a winter vest.

"It was weird to figure out what to take when you’ve got 10 minutes to catch your cat and your dog and get out," she said.

So many have the same story, and fashion consultants from CAbi clothing knew they could help.

“You guys have been through so much," said Kris Foulk, a CAbi stylist who organized Monday's event.

Several dozen stylists in the Boulder County area donated their inventory for women who lost everything to shop for free.

"With a pair of black leggings and these boots, my ash-covered boots from digging in the ash this morning, this is cute. I like that," said Erica Bramlage, holding up a striped tunic.

Bramlage and her family were on vacation in Aspen when they turned on the TV and saw a wall of flames next to their neighbor's home.

Now, along with figuring out where to live next, she needs business clothes for work. On Tuesday, she has a big presentation.

“Does that look like what I used to wear?” she asked her 10-year-old son while holding up a pink blazer.

“Yes very," he said.

Normal carries on, even as daily activities are anything but.

Her son answered a call from his mom's friend, and told her their latest small victory.

“We were sifting through the ash and mom found her engagement ring," he said.

“It’s an emotional day," Bramlage told the stylist as she looked through clothes.

Although little is left from before, Terri, Erica, and so many others will move through this next phase of life knowing they're not alone.

"Oh, love you guys so much," Bramlage said, hugging the stylists.

