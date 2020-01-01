AURORA, Colo. — Many people are celebrating the start of 2020 with new additions to their families.

Centura Health, which operates 15 hospitals across Colorado, said the first baby born at one of their hospitals was a baby girl, who arrived at 12:13 a.m.

She was born at St. Anthony Medical Center in Frisco.

The first baby born in the UCHealth Hospital network was Tao Yu. He arrived at 12:26 a.m.

Tao Yu and his parents. He was born at 12:26 a.m. on New Year's Day.

Other baby boys born early Wednesday morning in the UCHealth Hospital network include:

Memorial Central in Colorado Springs – Boy at 12:37 a.m.

Memorial North in Colorado Springs – Boy at 1:48 a.m.

Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins – Boy at 2:10 a.m.

Longs Peak Hospital in Longmont – Boy at 4:07 a.m.

