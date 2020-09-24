Fort Logan National Cemetery begins full ceremonies for veterans after they were halted by the pandemic

Nearly 600 people were buried at the cemetery without proper ceremonies because of COVID-19. Now the cemetery wants to give them the proper goodbyes.

For months, Fort Logan National Cemetery stood nearly silent -- the sound of taps, tears and military honors were also victims of this pandemic.

Because of COVID concerns, 578 families said goodbye to a loved one who was eligible to be laid to rest inside the cemetery, while we’ve all been forced to stay distanced during the pandemic.

Families were left without the opportunity to have a full military honors ceremony for their loved ones at Fort Logan.

"It’s difficult to tell someone they can’t watch their mom laid to rest," said David Roberts, assistant director of Fort Logan National Cemetery. "That’s a very difficult thing."

Because of COVID-19 rules, the cemetery was forced to halt full ceremonies involving any visitors or family.

"We would receive the casket or the cremation and we would provide the dignified burial absent of any family or anyone present really," said Roberts. "Customarily, the folding of the flag and the playing of taps is what every veteran receives. Basically all of those were scaled back for a few months while we reevaluated, made sure that everyone was as safe as possible."

Now families are being welcomed back. They're allowed to gather, mourn and say goodbye in the honorable way a veteran deserves. The cemetery wants to give the full honors and ceremony to anyone who didn't receive it during the pandemic.

"We’re actively trying to inform the 578 families that were affected by that," said Roberts. "We’re trying to inform them at their convenience and have a memorial service with military honors."

Fort Logan said it has reached out to families from all over the country who weren’t able to have a full ceremony for their loved one who was laid to rest during the pandemic.

If you were a part of one of the families affected, you can contact the cemetery by calling 303-761-0117.