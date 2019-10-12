GEORGETOWN, Colo. — Just the history and beautiful Christmas decorations would be enough to bring most to the Hamill House in Georgetown, but there’s even something there for Star Wars fans.

The Hamill House is located about 40 minutes west of Denver on I-70. Historian Ann Marie Cannon said it’s one of the town’s most historic places.

"It's a historic house and it was built in the 1860s,” said Cannon.

9News

William Arthur Hamill lived in it. He was a silver baron and one of the biggest names to settle in the mountain town during the late 1800s.

If his last name sounds familiar it’s because he’s the great, great-great-grandfather of actor Mark Hamill, the guy who plays Luke Skywalker in Star Wars.

“William Arthur Hamill was a silver baron, and most notably, a direct decedent of William Arthur Hamill is Mark Hamill who plays Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars series,” said Cannon. “We are very proud of that fact.”

9News

The house is a museum, so Hamill family members have donated items to the house over the years.

“One of the pieces was a crib and the rumor is that it went through the Hamill family,’ said Cannon. "He [Mark Hamill] may have slept in the crib, we are looking for confirmation.”

The museum is hoping the Hamill family has a picture of baby Mark in that crib to confirm the rumors.

9News

These days, Hamill decedents often stop by the museum for tours, and now, with his run in the Star War series wrapping up, maybe Mark Hamill will be seen checking out the old homestead.

For more information on Hamill House, head to this link.

RELATED: Coloradan's whiskey collection with over 3,900 bottles heads to auction

RELATED: Where you can cut down your own Christmas tree in Colorado and how it works

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS