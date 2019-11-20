FORT COLLINS, Colo — The house is already historic, and on Tuesday it was likely record-breaking as it rolled down the homestretch of a one-mile journey in Fort Collins.

“They told me this was the biggest thing to move through Larimer County ever,” said Lauren Hansen.

The old house sitting on the bed of a massive trailer inched along the dirt county road Tuesday afternoon.

“I can’t imagine being the driver of that truck!” Hansen said, watching her house on wheels.

Hansen is the owner of the old Mediterranean revival house built in 1922. Hansen said the home once belonged to the mayor of Fort Collins.

“It was owned by a lot of prestigious people kind of as a vacation home,” she said.

Hansen walked in front of the two-story home, helping a crew guide the driver down the dirt road.

“This is the narrow part!” she said.

Hansen knows a thing or two about moving homes. She’s done it before with the same house.

“We’re doing it again, yeah!” she laughed.

Just over a year ago, Hansen saved the home from demolition in Fort Collins.

She had it moved 11 miles from property owned by Anheuser-Busch to a plot of land in the Scenic Ranch Estates neighborhood in north Fort Collins.

Hansen said she ran into issues with the homeowner’s association after the home sat vacant on a trailer for the past year. Hansen, who currently lives in Loveland, said her family hoped to move into the historic home but never had a chance to set the home down on its foundation.

“Things didn’t work out there, so we decided to pick it up and move it again here,” Hansen said.

The second move wasn’t quite as far. The home only traveled about a mile on Tuesday. Crews helped along the way, removing and replacing powerlines, fencing and speed limit signs in the way of the rolling home.

“It’s really cool how they kind of just clear everything out of the way for us to move down the road,” Hansen said.

After about a three-hour crawl, the house reached its new home on a 35-acre plot of land.

“This is my forever house,” Hansen said, looking up at her historic, well-traveled home. “So, this is it. This is it.”

