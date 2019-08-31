LOUISVILLE, Colo. — Few events are as difficult as the death of a parent.

For Philippa Keosheyan, 21, and her brother Connor, 17, that's happened twice within the last year.

First, mom died.

Then, dad.

Along with the grief, they face a long to-do list.

Philippa has had to take a year off from her studies at American University in Washington, D.C.

“It's been a rough couple of months,” Philippa said. “My mom died of breast cancer in September, and my dad died of heart failure in April. And, I have a 17-year-old brother. So, I came back to Colorado from D.C. to become his legal guardian.”

The most daunting challenge was the family home.

It needed to be sold, but that would require a lot of work.

Fortunately, someone they bumped into at the Lowe’s in Louisville understood.

“The first time I did meet Philippa and her brother I did – I just had this feeling that we needed to help them,” Lowe’s supervisor Allegra Greenblatt said. “Philippa started talking to us about her family situation in the parking lot.”

Greenblatt gave them a 75% discount on everything they bought that day and then asked to do more.

“And then, she was like, ‘I'm gonna give you my number and you text me later,’” Philippa said. “’And you tell me what else you need from us.’”

Those text messages turned into visits, supply lists and shuffled schedules at the Lowe’s.

“There was a lot of hurt that you could see,” Lowe’s assistant manager Marcus Hansen said. “And it was just like, what can we do to take something off your plate.”

Lowe’s ended up sending 13 employees over to do a wide variety of projects at the house – including drywall work and painting, electrical work, new fixtures, a new door, a towel bar, new baseboards and a new vanity.

“They fixed everything – probably saved us upwards of $6,000 in labor and materials,” Philippa said. “I wanted to cry for most of it – good tears – good happy tears.”

Lowe’s merchandising service manager Sarah Power convinced her fiancé to help, too.

“I don't know if there was a dry eye in the room when she told us their story,” Power said. “Lowe’s promotes community. But in this case, it was just the management team here.”

Much of the work done by those Lowe’s employees was completely voluntary, off the clock.

“I hope that this will be something that they hide in their hearts as a – as a nugget of something that was really, really good in the hard times,” Greenblatt said.

