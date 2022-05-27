The House With an Eye is keeping an eye on history in Leadville

The House With an Eye Museum is reopening in time for the Memorial Day Weekend.

LEADVILLE, Colo. — Just down Fourth Street in Leadville, curator Mike Bradley said the House with the Eye Museum is reopening after years of being closed.

"Turned the power on and everything seemed to work,” said Bradley.

The House with an Eye is one of Colorado’s most historic and unique buildings. It was built back in the late 1800s by architect Eugene Robitaille, the home has a stained-glass window in the shape of an eye that’s been looking over Leadville for more than a century.

"The eye was added at the turn of the century 1900s and was the Eye of God,” said Bradley

It was once a home, then it was turned into a museum in the 1960s. The museum has shut down and re-opened over the years.

Now, the City of Leadville owns the home after it was gifted to Leadville and the House With an Eye is being reopened with loads of Leadville history on display.

"Local artifacts that were given to us by the local people,” said Bradley. “Everything you see here, someone’s family has given it to us. We are proud of that. They that want us to preserve their history.”

Inside are historic items like a Studebaker horse-drawn hearse from 1890. There’s a working record player from the same time.

At the front door, you can see a guest book with signatures from Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher.

"She was at the opera house and wanted to do performances,” said Bradley.

There’s even a display case with used nooses. "They were only used once,” said Bradley.