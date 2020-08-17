DMV launches 'Iconic Colorado' contest to spruce up driver's licenses

Up to 10 finalists will be selected by a committee before a public vote on the top three designs.

DENVER — Colorado driver's licenses will soon be getting a face-lift.

The Colorado Department of Revenue Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has launched a new contest where local artists can submit three original art pieces to be considered as the new background on Colorado driver's licenses.

The "Iconic Colorado" contest aims to transform the state's current driver's license, identification card and instruction permit into a work of art, according to the DMV.

“Our identification cards and driver licenses are the one thing that we all carry around almost everywhere we go," said Gov. Jared Polis. "These cards that most of us carry around are the single most present piece of art and represent our identity and the great state that we call home. These cards should be beautiful, a credit to our state, and a point of pride for all Coloradans and to make that happen, we need help from our deep pool of talented creators.”

Up to 10 finalists will be selected by a committee with a public vote on the top three designs, the DMV said. The chosen winner’s name will be featured on all Colorado identification credentials.

"Entries will be judged on how well the artwork captures Iconic Colorado, the artistic quality and its originality, and how well that design will translate into becoming the new Colorado license," a news release from the DMV says.

The contest, which is free to enter, is accepting submissions from Monday, Aug. 17 to Wednesday, Sept. 30. Anyone who lives or studies in Colorado can submit their original artwork for consideration.

The DMV described the contest as a "zero cost effort to make Colorado credentials the most beautiful in the world while highlighting our state’s artists and their work."

New identification credentials are expected to launch in July 2021.

For more information on the contest and how to enter, visit this link.