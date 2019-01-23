AURORA, Colo. — A 10-year-old girl from Windsor helped raise $50,000 for Children's Hospital Colorado.

Kaley Mcgill has skeletal dysplasia and dwarfism, and has spent a good amount of her young life in hospital rooms undergoing more than 60 surgeries and procedures.

A love for the show “Cupcake Wars” led her into the kitchen. As an ambassador for the hospital, she would bake cupcakes and pass them out at events.

Representatives for King Soopers were in one of those audiences. After some discussion, the grocery chain decided on a first-of-a-kind fundraiser. They would sell Kaley’s Kupcakes the first week of every month and donate the profits to the Children’s Hospital Colorado.

Sales began last August and continued through January. McGill had a goal to raise $50,000.

"From the moment I heard her story I knew we wanted to help. We invited Kaley and her family to our King Soopers office and asked her to design the "Kupcakes", and she took over, King Soopers president Dan Gibson said. "Her contagious smile and positive attitude have inspired us all. Congratulations Kaley on reaching your goal, we never had a doubt. Thank you to our customers and associates who helped with this great cause, we appreciate you."

We caught up with McGill in November where she told 9NEWS she had made it halfway to their goal. You can watch that story below.

Wednesday morning, they announced that McGill had succeeded in her goal and hosted a check presentation at Seacrest Studios inside Children's Hospital Colorado. All proceeds are going to several of Kaley's favorite departments at Children's Hospital Colorado, including Orthopedics.

“People come and helps kids out after the surgeries,” Paul Mcgill, Kaley's dad told 9NEWS. “They’ll sit there and play games with them, so the money is really being used for good down there. We’re just trying to make it even better than we found it.”