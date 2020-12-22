Local artist's own pandemic pose inspired community art project

Wheat Ridge artist Adrienne DeLoe's first self portrait in years is pandemic appropriate, she's wearing a mask.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Alone time. It’s a way of life in 2020.

“It was just me and my husband and our dogs stuck in our house, so yeah, I definitely felt the loneliness,” said Adrienne DeLoe, an artist who lives in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.

As an artist, she used these feelings as inspiration. She’d been focusing on environmental issues for years, but once the pandemic took hold, she felt the pull elsewhere.

“I struggled for a little while thinking about how can I artistically express what’s going on with how I’m feeling with the pandemic,” DeLoe said. “I started feeling like my work which is normally about the environment didn’t feel as relevant as the pressing issue of the pandemic.”

So DeLoe looked within — or rather, she looked at herself.

“I found that expression in self-portraiture and that has been really quite inspiring,” DeLoe said. “When you’re kinda isolated as we’d all become, I was my only subject, so I kind of just embraced that.”

Her first self-portrait in years was pandemic appropriate. She was wearing a mask. DeLoe said she asked her artist friends if they’d be interested in creating their own self-portraits, and they were all for it.

“So I started a Facebook page and an Instagram page and within the first two weeks of the project in went international,” DeLoe said. “It’s amazing how many people were just excited right off the bat — everyone just wanted to share, and they wanted to show this time of vulnerability and fear and just feeling alone.”

DeLoe calls the project “Pandemic Self Portraits.” What started as a single self-portrait she created out of necessity, has turned into a project that more than 600 people have contributed towards. She said she never expected this response, or to see people from all over the world interested in being part of the artistic endeavor.

“We’ve got several pieces from India, this woman lives in Tehran, all over Europe, this one is from Australia,” DeLoe said as she pointed to various self-portraits hanging at a show at Next Gallery in Lakewood, Colo. “One of my favorite things about this is just getting got see the work from all over the world.”

Many of the portraits people send in are accompanied by personal stories. She said that one woman’s submission really stuck with her. The woman is from South Africa and wrote about how her government is affecting the way she’s experiencing the pandemic.

“It was so powerful because she was talking about the ways that her government was dealing with the pandemic and she felt like it was very much a dystopian kind of situation,” DeLoe said.

Though everyone is experiencing this time differently, DeLoe said it’s still a shared experience.

“There was a lot of fear and frustration and sadness and loneliness,” DeLoe said. “This project was just an outlet to get some of that out, and I think that people really appreciated the opportunity to share.”

DeLoe herself found some salvation in the project as well.

“I was struggling with motivation to do any kind of work, and this project just really lifted me up at a time that was kind of hard,” DeLoe said. “People have reached out and told me that this project has helped them feel less alone during this time which has been humbling and amazing and beautiful.”

A fraction of the project will hang at the Next Gallery in Lakewood until Jan. 5, 2021. DeLoe is also working on a book project on the “Pandemic Self-Portrait” project, and she expects it to be out in early 2021. She is taking submissions for the book until Dec. 31.