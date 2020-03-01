DENVER — The 110-foot-high "Mile High Tree" that lit up Sculpture Park in downtown during the holiday season has launched new lights and musical programming for the month of January.

Keeping up with Denver’s tradition of leaving holiday lights up through the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo, Visit Denver has announced that the seven-story tall, 39 feet-in-diameter, LED tree will continue to light up through Jan. 31.

Instead of Christmas music, visitors can expect to hear Colorado-themed songs and artists, along with a mix of karaoke songs. The alternating musical light shows will run each night from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

"Both shows will be accompanied by stunning new digital graphics that push the boundaries of the tree’s lighting technology, including dancing guitars and dramatic new patterns," Visit Denver said.

The first program features these Colorado-themed songs and artists:

“September” by Earth, Wind & Fire

“Rocky Mountain High” by John Denver

“Carry Your Heart” by Wildermiss

“I Need Never Get Old” by Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

“She Is” by The Fray

“Ho Hey” by The Lumineers

The second program features a collection of these karaoke songs:

"Conga” by Gloria Estefan

“Crazy in Love” by Beyoncé

“Dancing Queen” by ABBA

“I Wanna Dance with Somebody” by Whitney Houston

“We Are Family” by Sister Sledge

“Good Time” by Alan Jackson

“Any Man of Mine” by Shania Twain

“Mountain Music” by Alabama

The tree is visible from Speer Boulevard and from the Denver Performing Arts Complex (DPAC) Galleria entrance at the intersection of 14th and Curtis streets.

About 116,000 people visited the Mile High Tree over the holiday season, according to Visit Denver.

The interlude following each program will feature the Colorado Symphony playing Charles Denler’s Portraits of Colorado – An American Symphony No. 1. All the events at the Mile High Tree are free to attend.

> More information can be found here.

