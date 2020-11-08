North Metro firefighter wins NBC's 'The Titan Games'

Matt Chan, 42, earned $100,000 and the title of Titan Champion.

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — North Metro firefighter Matt Chan was crowned champion during Monday night's season finale of "The Titan Games" on NBC.

Chan and Dani Speegle each took home the title after competing among a field of elite athletes in a series of intense athletic competitions.

Along with the title, Chan and Speegle are each taking home a $100,000 cash prize. Show host Dwayne Johnson had some kind words for the Titan Games winners.

“Matt and Dani have showcased exactly what it takes to become a Titan through their hard work, mental toughness and being the hardest workers in the room,” Dwayne Johnson said. “They have overcome incredible obstacles to make it here today, and their stories have inspired millions across the country during these challenging times. I’m very proud of our athletes and grateful to our audience for making this an incredible season.”

The games test speed, strength, and stamina through epic head-to-head challenges. Chan was the oldest competitor this season at 42-years-old.

After a major bicycle accident, doctors said he would never walk again. That motivated Chan to work even harder to get back into competition shape. One year after his accident, Chan started competing in fitness competitions again.

He came to “The Titan Games” shortly after and battled his way to Mt. Olympus during regional competition where he took down NFL Iron Man legend and 10x Pro-Bowler Joe Thomas for his spot as a Titan in the Central Region, according to a release from NBC.

Chan then maintained his position on Mt. Olympus leading all the way to the Champion round.

"He did it! Matt Chan is your new Titan Champion!" North Metro Fire said in a tweet, "We are so proud of his determination and fight until the very end. Hard earned victory for this North Metro firefighter. Way to go!"

