A business in Golden donated 1,000 t-shirts to be turned into diapers for mothers in need. You can donate too.

Misión Para Cristo's goal is to get 10,000 t-shirts by Oct. 10. It's about a quarter of the way there, and the community is encouraged to help.

GOLDEN, Colo. — Like many businesses, this year's pandemic has been tough for Brand Evolutions West.

"We had to shut things down and furlough everybody for a period of time," said Roy Masters, one of the owners.

But the t-shirt company has still found a way to help. It is donating more than 1,000 shirts to be turned into reusable diapers for expectant moms in Nicaragua who wouldn't otherwise have them.

"We had an abundance of shirts," Masters said. "Nobody here in the shop thought twice about it."

The t-shirts are going to Steve Lucas with Casa Materna, a ministry with Misión Para Cristo, the organization that is turning the shirts into diapers.

"When you think about it cost them, almost four days of work to get one package of disposable diapers, so for many it's not even a possibility," Lucas said.

He wants to collect enough t-shirts to give two to three diapers to each mother.

"You discuss that in the U.S. and it wouldn't be a big deal but in Nicaragua where these expectant moms are coming out of the mountains from the inner-cities and so forth just looking for that care," Lucas said. "It's just wonderful!"

The goal is to get to 10,000 t-shirts by Oct. 10. Lucas said they're 20-25% there.

Masters' donation to Steve has been the biggest so far.

"We've had other folks who have collected in their community 20 or 50 or 100, even 200, but nothing that big, so we're just floored," Lucas said.

"I think it's important that we put balance and let folks know a local company that's going well beyond helping moms who they'll never meet," Lucas said. "Just a wonderful, a wonderful gesture."

Misión Para Cristo is still looking for t-shirts adult sizes medium to 2XL. These can be old t-shirts, the group said.

If you're interested in donating, you can reach out to Lucas by emailing sflranchok@yahoo.com.