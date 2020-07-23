Photographers offer professional headshots to the pandemic's unemployed

The "10,000 Headshots" campaign was designed to help connect job seekers with employers and give them a greater sense of confidence and purpose.

DENVER, Colorado — Colorado photographers on July 22 offered complimentary professional headshots to those left unemployed because of COVID-19. The single-day initiative was part of the nationwide campaign "10,000 Headshots."

Tom Jamison was one of four photographers producing headshots at Southwest Plaza in Littleton.

"Face-to-face meetings and handshakes and all that stuff is a challenge right now," Jamison said. "People are starting to learn how important being visual is these days. They’re getting the idea that they really need a headshot."

Sally McCloskey faced her fears of being in front of a camera to walk away with a professional headshot from Jamison to help in her search for a job.

Today, Colorado photographers like Tom Jamison are offering free headshots to people looking for jobs in the pandemic as part of the nationwide campaign “10,000 Headshots” #9News pic.twitter.com/CStQ3lSZVN — Alli Levine (@AlliLevineNews) July 22, 2020

McCloskey resigned from her position to accept an offer from a company based out of Seattle in March.

"So, the job opportunity pretty much vaporized. They were great keeping in touch but they have no plans to bring people back because a lot were furloughed and everything like that," McCloskey said.

She learned of the headshot opportunity through a Facebook group.

"It just helps with confidence because, you know, I am performing well in the job search right now," she said.

The photos are meant to help connect job seekers with companies and give them a confidence boost.

"People have come to me after the shot and looked at me and said, 'Oh my god, that’s the best photo of me that’s ever been taken,'" Jameson said.