ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A patrol vehicle making its way around Adams County this month is drawing a little bit of extra attention.

For the first time, the Sheriff's Office wrapped one of its vehicles in pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which is October. It's really meant to pay homage to all cancer survivors and those fighting the disease, according to department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Gregory.

Also throughout the month of October, deputies will be able to wear special pink patches on their uniforms if they make a $25 donation to the Cops Fighting Cancer organization.

It provides support to cancer patients and their families and was founded by Aurora police officer Jim Seneca, following his own battle with leukemia.

Different deputies will be assigned to drive the pink patrol vehicle throughout the month. It will be at the Trunk-or-Treat event hosted by the Sheriff's Office at Ranum Middle School on Oct. 26 beginning at 5 p.m.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office will continue to show support for cancer causes in November by taking part in No-Shave November. No-Shave November is a month-long journey during which participants forgo shaving and grooming in order to evoke conversation and raise cancer awareness.

Typically deputies are not allowed to have facial hair, but will be able to keep a beard if they wish during November in exchange for a donation to Cops Fighting Cancer.

