AURORA, Colo. — They typically tend to people, but in Aurora on Sunday, firefighters came to the rescue of a pot-bellied pig.

The 300-pound animal fell into a window well according to a post on the agency's Facebook page.

Firefighters from Aurora Fire-Rescue Engine Company 1, Rescue Company 1 and Battalion Number 1 rescued Zeke and stayed around while he enjoyed a snack.

Zeke was hoisted out and only had some minor scratches.

