AURORA, Colo. — Cardiac arrest often ends with death, especially if medical help isn't nearby. Janice Winter calls it a miracle that paramedics happened to be just feet away when her heart stopped last November.

The 78-year-old was about to go shopping with friends at Aurora's Stanley Marketplace when suddenly she was short of breath.

"About ten, twelve steps away from the car I knew I was in terrible trouble," Winter said. "Because I just really couldn't breathe. I was in bad, bad shape."

At the time, three firefighter-paramedics from Aurora Fire Station 1 happened to be picking up coffee at a shop just feet away.

"That was the first time I have ever been at the same place a cardiac arrest occurred," firefighter Ben Ross said. "So, it's definitely a rare event."

Winter's friends told the paramedics she needed help, and as the men made some initial assessments, she collapsed onto one of them.

"The fact that we were able to get CPR immediately from when her heart stopped - that tremendously affected her ability to recover as well as she did," Ross said.

Winter now has a pacemaker and says she's doing great.

On Tuesday morning she stopped by Aurora Fire Station 1 to drop off gift baskets and thank the paramedics who saved her.

"Every time I see a firefighter now, I'm gonna remember," Winter said. "There's just no - there's nothing that can really express how you feel. But, I'll never forget any of them."