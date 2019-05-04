DENVER — Rev. Tammy Garrett-Williams was someone who fought for equal rights and criminal justice reform.

The activist died this week at her home in Arvada. She was 50. The Coroner's Office said she battled some health problems.

Garrett-Williams leaves behind a mother and two sons. There's a vigil for her this Sunday from 5:30 p.m. until 7. It will be at the MLK statue in City Park.

In her short life, Garrett-Williams was able to make a major impact on the Denver community. Just ask Amy Kafuuma.

"Tammy was a force of nature," Kafuuma said. She's on the board of the Above Waters Project. "Tammy founded the organization trying to bring dignity and humanity to the people who are hurting the most, who are most vulnerable - that are locked up."

The Above Waters Project works to support those who are in or formerly in the U.S. penal system. Garrett-Williams founded the organization after she served time in prison.

"Tammy made no secret that she was one time incarcerated," said Shikima Ray. She and Garrett-Williams both served on the local board of the NAACP.

Amy Kafumma

"If there was a rally - if there was something happening at the Capitol - you can always count on Tammy to be there," Ray added.

For Dr. H. Malcolm Newton, activism was something she always did with joy.

"She did it with joy," he said. Malcolm Newton was a friend of Garrett-Williams and on the social justice committee for the Great Metro Denver Minister Alliance. "It was her passion, her calling. It was her destiny. She carved out that path for her life."

He called Garrett-Williams a Christian freedom fighter.

"That means she's a warrior for justice," he added.

She was a warrior with a kind heart. Kafuuma said she was the type of person who loved everyone even if she didn't know them.

Amy Kafumma

But even though she's gone, Kafuuma hopes Garrett-Williams' legacy will still live on.

"I think she has lit a fire and that, that fire is now sweeping across this state," she said.

