MONTROSE, Colo. — An 82-year-old man who was last seen on Monday was found alive Thursday morning just off of Highway 141 in Montrose County, according to the Montrose County Sheriff's Office (MSCO).

Robert McLeroy of Nucla was last seen around 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2 leaving the town. He was headed to Grand Junction.

Over the past three days, the MCSO has been extensively searching the area of Highway 141, the Uncompahgre Plateau, and any routes leading to Grand Junction following McLeroy's disappearance.

Search efforts have included a Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) fixed-wing aircraft, Mesa County Sheriff's Office assisted by Centurylink helicopter, and several flights by Classic Air Medical helicopters.

RELATED: Elderly couple rescued after Jeep rolled 450 feet down steep terrain

Thursday, a large search party including volunteers and Montrose County Sheriff's Posse members began searching the area of Highway 141 on foot, kayak and by vehicle.

McLeroy's grandson, Ethan Archer was searching from the San Miguel River in a kayak, while his father Ivan was following above him on Highway 141 in a vehicle, according to the sheriff's office.

Ethan spotted McLeroy lying on the river bank. The red Ford Taurus that McLeroy was driving was nearby with its nose in the river.

The area where Robert McLeroy was found Thursday

San Miguel Sheriff's Office

Ethan immediately notified his father, who then alerted authorities.

San Miguel Undersheriff Eric Berg was the first law enforcement officer to arrive on the scene. He is a certified paramedic and has extensive experience in search and rescue.

Lieutenant McClellan, search party members, and Undersheriff Berg first cut several trees to clear a path and then used ropes and pulleys to access and safely rescue McLeroy.

It is believed that McLeroy had attempted to get out of the vehicle by climbing the steep cliff to the highway, but fell.

"This is a true miracle," said Lieutenant William McClellan, who organized today's search efforts. "Mr. McLeroy is a beloved member of the west end community, and on behalf of the MCSO, I am proud to be able to safely reunite him with his family. I want to recognize the volunteers, deputies, Montrose County Road and Bridge, Colorado Parks and Wildlife, Colorado State Patrol, San Miguel County Undersheriff Berg, Classic Air Medical, and the Mesa County Sheriff's Office for their assistance."

Once rescued, he was transported by a Classic Air Medical helicopter for medical evaluation.

The helicopter that helped rescue Robert McLeroy.

Montrose Sheriff's Office

"Deputies and search parties have been working around the clock trying to find Mr. McLeroy and I am so thankful our efforts were successful," said Investigator Travis Thompson, who is the lead investigator on the case. "This is the best-case scenario -- this 82-year-old man persevered and survived 72-hours in hot temperatures -- and we could not have accomplished this without the assistance of our partners."

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS