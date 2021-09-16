Proctor's Garden: How to turn drab to fab

If your garden is drab and boring right now, fix it.

DENVER — If your garden is drab and boring right now, fix it. Either add new plants now or vow to plant them next season.

Recommended plants include Sedum 'Autumn Joy,' Hollyhock 'Majorette,' montbretia, Japanese anemone, Aster 'Dream of Beauty,' and Rudbeckia hirta.

Sedum 'Autumn Joy' is easy and dependable. It never fails. The flowers turn from pink to brick red and bees love them.

Hollyhocks are tall and don't bloom until their second season. The 'Majorette' hybrids bloom their first year and are much shorter and display double flowers in luscious colors.

Montbretia is closely related to the popular Crocosmia 'Lucifer.' the grassy plants grow from small corms and have pretty star-shaped flowers in orange, yellow or red. They aren't hardy, so dig them in fall after the foliage has frosted or save the whole pot in a cool, dark room.

Japanese anemones display simple pink flowers in fall. They are very dependable and long-lived.

Aster 'Dream of Beauty' is a selection of a species native to Nebraska. It features masses of pink flowers on short stems. It's very tough and drought tolerant.

Rudbeckia hirta is a prairie wildflower with big, striking yellow flowers. There are many varieties, including the popular 'Denver Daisy,' that bloom prolifically through the fall if kept deadheaded and watered. it's great for patio pots.

