Marshmellow the pup gets a lift in Elizabeth Fire's snowcat

With drifts of snow over 5 feet, Seth Rodenbaugh said could only carry his son back home when they got stuck.

ELIZABETH, Colo. — On Sunday night, Cannon Rodenbaugh told his dad he was never going outside again.

Never lasted until the next morning when the 5-year-old was out playing in the snow with his dogs, the weekend blizzard a distant memory.

“So yesterday, I been stuck at that big snow pile in the morning," Cannon said.

His dad, Seth Rodenbaugh, had picked his son up from his mom's house in Denver on Sunday morning along with Cannon's new puppy he got for his upcoming birthday.

Her name is Marshmallow. Cannon named her himself.

"Cause she looks like a marshmallow," he yelled.

Seth Rodenbaugh thought he could get them both safely to his home in Elizabeth.

“Everything was fine and dandy and we were on the last mile and a half and all of a sudden I was mid-door deep in a drift," Seth Rodenbaugh said.

Marshmallow's color was suddenly not working in her favor.

Seth Rodenbaugh said he could carry his son, but worried he would lose the white dog in the whiteout conditions. By the time he and his son got home, conditions were too bad to go back out to get Marshmallow from his truck.

So he called the fire department, who said they could send the TRV-271 once they finished their human rescues.

"I’m an ex-combat vet," he said. "So when they fire up something like that I’m like you’re gonna fire up a what?"

The TRV-271 is Elizabeth Fire's snowcat.

Firefighter Matt Souders had been driving it over drifts to rescue about a dozen people throughout the day.

"It's fun," he said. "We're all kids at heart so it's like getting to drive a Tonka toy you know?"

Sunday was the first time the department had taken out the snowcat since the bomb cyclone two years ago.

Souders said another agency had already tried to rescue Marshmallow but got stuck in drifts on the way there. The snowcat made it to the truck with the four-legged passenger.

“Looked in the back, the passenger seat and a little dog just hunkered down, just cool as a cucumber," Souders said.

Marshmallow had been stranded in the truck for more than four hours.

"She was a little scared and cold," Souders said.

Only in Elizabeth will a "cat" rescue a dog.