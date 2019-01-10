DENVER — Cut, fold, stitch, sip, repeat. That's the basic pattern at Marsha Gusmerotti's sip and sew class.

She led half a dozen students at Grandma's House Brewery Monday evening as they sewed pillowcases for kids at Children's Hospital Colorado.

"I decided the community was so good to me, I wanted to give back to the community," she said.

Gusmerotti is working with Ryan's Case for Smiles, a national charity that has delivered hundreds of thousands of pillowcases to kids in hospitals.

Pillowcases are a simple project, she said, so she invited students of all abilities.

"As long as you cut straight, you can sew straight," Gusmerotti said. "It's a 15-minute project, so we're hoping to crank out 30 tonight."

Dorothy Pino is a life-long sewer. She started taking Gusmerotti's classes earlier this month.

"It's just a nice place to meet people who have common interests," she said.

When it comes to pillowcases, she said it's all about making sure to hide the seams.

"Pillows are great, because it's just straight lines and straight lines are really easy to do," she said.

Pino said she hopes her work brings joy to whoever receives it.

"It's nice to be able to say this fabric I love now has a purpose and I can give it to someone who'll appreciate it and maybe it'll brighten their day," she said.

Aside from what Gusmerotti's students made during class, she plans to pick up even more pillowcases from people who couldn't make it to the event but still wanted to be a part of the cause.

"I just hope that the kids enjoy them and it brings them some joy in their life when they're going through tough times," she said.

