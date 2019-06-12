GRANBY, Colo. — At the YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch near Winter Park, Steve Peterson is a little busier than normal at the start of the winter season.

He’s getting his team of sled dogs ready for the year while also launching a new training program that will allow guests to learn what it take to be a musher.

"We will teach them how to unload the dogs, how to hook them up and we will take them on a ride," Peterson said. "After 20 minutes, we let them assume the driver’s position.”

On top of all that, Peterson has a few new members of the sled dog team after a surprise batch of puppies was born five weeks ago.

That surprise litter brought six new puppies into the sled dog family. All of them were born on Halloween and given theme names.

There’s Matilda, Buffy, Boo, Spirit, Raven and Franky.

The puppies are the latest addition in a long linage of sled dog huskies at the ranch. In fact, last year several puppies were born and are now pulling sleds.

Because the Halloween litter was not planned, it’s not likely many will be sled dogs.

Some will head to other homes, but a few might end up at the ranch and someday go from pulling on heart strings to pulling sleds.

"They are at an adorable stage right now, they are so cute," Peterson said.

