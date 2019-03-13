SILVERTHORNE, Colo. — In what is likely the most surprising closure on this -- the day of the bomb cyclone -- the Silverthorne library's north branch is shut down due to moose activity.

Or, more accurately, moose sleeping and lazing about in a frigid cold winter storm.

The Town of Silverthorne posted to their Twitter account announcing the closure and included a photo of a curled up moose lazing in front of a snow pile blocking the front doors to the library.

Thankfully, according to the city's Twitter account, the closure is thought to be only temporary -- when the moose gets bored (or enough rest), it'll likely move on.

