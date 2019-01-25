STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — He’s a ski instructor in Steamboat Springs and goes by the name T-Bar, which is a ski lift that pulls skiers or snowboarders uphill on the ground as they sit on a bar shaped like a “T”

Matt Renoux



T-Bar Drives a 1994 Chevy pickup with 1,500 stickers on it.

Matt Renoux

He’s never counted all of them, but T-Bar said a neighborhood kid took an hour or so and added up around 1,500 stickers.

Matt Renoux

He says the first sticker he put on his truck was in 2001, it was a Little League sticker.

Matt Renoux

Now T-Bar has stickers from all over the world that mostly reflect his time on snow or water, skiing, snowboarding or surfing.

Matt Renoux

That 1994 Chevy is on its second engine and that has 265,000 miles on it, but T-Bar won’t sell it because he’s got so much time invested into all the stickers on it.

Matt Renoux

He thinks the pickup is probably worth $500, but the stickers probably cost him around $2,000.

Matt Renoux

Around Steamboat Springs, the truck has become a tourist attraction with visitors stopping T-Bar to take pictures with his truck.

Matt Renoux

He says nearly every inch of the truck has been covered with the exception of the windows, only so he can see.

Matt Renoux

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Feature stories from 9NEWS