A group of college students at Metropolitan State University took a break from studying for finals Thursday to hang out and relax with some adorable baby kittens.

The Feline Fix and Metro Denver C.A.T. teamed up to bring seven-week-old kittens to the school’s Biology Department to provide some relief during a notoriously stressful time.

Students stopped by in small groups to pet and cuddle four kittens named after Charlie’s Angels characters – Bosley, Jill, Kelly and Sabrina.

PHOTOS: Taking a break from studying to cuddle cats MSU students cuddle cats to cope with stress of finals week 01 / 11 MSU students cuddle cats to cope with stress of finals week 01 / 11

“Typically the kittens are rescued off the streets, but these guys happen to come from a pregnant cat that Metro Denver C.A.T. rescued,” Stacey Baum with The Feline Fix said.

Both groups focus on getting tame, feral, and free roaming cats the services they need to find happy homes.

All four cats during Thursday’s cat therapy session will be available for adoption once they are 12 weeks old, are spayed or neutered, and have all their shots, Baum said.

MSU students cuddle cats to help cope with the stress of finals week

Bobbi Sheldon, KUSA

© 2018 KUSA