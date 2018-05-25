Giving someone that boost of confidence is normal for recent Douglas County High School graduate Joshua Minnick.

“I just love helping people. I love seeing people," said Minnick. "I love telling people they should be comfortable in their own skin."

It’s something that was passed down to him from another generation.

“My grandmother she always made me smile. She made me want to spread that positivity she always gave to me,” said Minnick.

It was easy for her to pass that along since the family nicknamed her Happy. Minnick wanted to take what his grandma gave him and spread it beyond his family and friends.

Just before his senior year of high school, he started writing a book inspired by and dedicated to his grandmother.

It’s motivational book. The title, "Happy" honors his grandmother. The title is also an acronym that stands for Have, Amazement, Personal growth, Peace, and Yes.

“I have stories and at the end of each chapter I do kind of HAPPY take away of each chapter,” said Minnick.

He used personal experiences to get through the writing process.

“There were some bad days in high school where I wasn’t feeling the best, but as time went on I just told myself calm down and things will get better and work out in the end,” Minnick said.

He also leaned on those closest to him.

“My family is everything, my brothers, and my dog is just the best,” Minnick added.

The idea of the book was a secret to his parents until it was ready for release.

Minnick’s aunt made a puzzle that was an exact replica of the book's cover.

“The last four pieces was, “by Josh Minnick” and I was like yea I wrote a book,” said Minnick.

Now, the world can hear his message he got from his grandmother.

“I always know she’s with me and will always be with me and oversees everything that I do,” said Minnick.

The book is now available on Amazon.

When asked if there is more writing in his future he said he is not sure right now. He is concentrated on his summer job with the city of Castle Rock and then heading to college in the fall to study business.

© 2018 KUSA