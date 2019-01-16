POUDRE PARK, Colo. - When most people think of sculptors, they likely think of those that mold clay or chisel marble. Well, this father-son duo from a town about 40 minutes west of Fort Collins like to use barbed wire.

From Carl's garage in Poudre Park, Carl and Brian Grueswel began working in barbed wire with Carl Gueswel's father - years ago as a three-generation team.

They weld metal frames together and then wrap a lot of barbed wire around it to make life-sized bears, elk and even a huge moose that's on display at the Moose Visitors Center in Gould, Colorado.

Photos: Barbed wire sculptures

Their latest creation is a sculpture of two life-size bears fighting. It weighs 1,700 pounds and is a piece of art that took the father and son team two years to finish. They worked on it a few hours every week.

"We finished this, this summer," Brian Grueswel said. "It's about a two-year project, but we only worked on it a day or two a week."

They do their pieces as a way to spend time together and don't usually sell their work. However, both told 9NEWS if the price is right they'd consider it.

Their next project is to make a Sasquatch they can set up near the Poudre River.

