GREELEY, Colo. — Raul Molina makes up 1/3 of the "bros" of 3 Bros Mexican Grill in Greeley.

"Preparing, cooking, cleaning," Molina said, describing what he does at the restaurant. "Waiting is one of the things I'm probably not going to be able to do. I can't keep a smile."

He doesn't wait tables, but he does just about everything else.

"We have to," Molina said. "There's no slacking off here."

Molina is just 17 years old and a senior in high school.

"In the restaurant, there’s some slow days, some fast days," Molina said. "It’s time consuming and sometimes you just don’t know what you’re going to get."

Molina's dad and boss, Jose Molina, moved to the states when he was about Raul Molina's age.Jose Molina started 3 Bros Mexican Grill in 2018. He said he couldn't have done it without Raul Molina and his sons, Daniel and Jose Jr. Molina, the other 2/3 of the "bros."



"It would have been pretty hard," Jose Molina said. "To be honest, they take a lot of the responsibility that we have in here."

To be his father's right-hand man, Raul Molina is finishing high school online at a career-focused online public school, Colorado Destinations Career Academy (CODCA).

"I’m proud of myself. I’m proud of my family," Raul Molina said. "Getting this place started and already running, it’s been a dream for a good two years and we made it come true. It feels great."

Through CODCA, Raul Molina will be graduating with his high school diploma next year, all while helping run his family’s business.

"I'm happy that I’m able to help my family the way that I do," Raul Molina said. "It makes them happy, and it makes me happy that they are happy."

"Me relying on them, it’s 100%. They never fail me," Jose Molina said of his sons. "It feels great to have a business that is successful, but my best accomplishment is my family."

Like a lot of high school seniors, Raul Molina's has his sights set on the future, but he said he'll never be too far from his family.

"First comes family, then work, then everything else," Raul Molina said.

