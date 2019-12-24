DILLON, Colo. — If you were planning on visiting Ice Castles in Dillon during the holiday season, look no further!

Tickets will officially go on sale on Dec. 26 and the castles will open on Dec. 28, according to their website.

Tickets will cost $16.99 for weekdays and $20.99 for weekends.

Ice Castles are located in six cities across North America and include LED-lit sculptures, frozen thrones, ice-carved tunnels, slides, fountains and more.

Representatives with Ice Castles began preparing for the build-in October. This will be the third year the Ice Castles will be in Dillon.

Ice Artisans have been chipping away for months to build brilliantly-lit ice castles in Dillon, Colorado. The majestic attraction opens Dec. 28, 2017.

