As Heather Gonsalves and her family waited to meet the couple they've been thinking a lot about recently, the anticipation they felt was different than usual.

They were excited - not worried, for once. She, her husband and her son, Bodhi, were waiting to meet with a couple who helped little Bodhi - and in return, Gonsalves helped them.

For most of his life, little Bohdi had been on dialysis. His mother wasn't a match to donate her kidney and had no idea that she matched with someone else.

Janette Tejada said she's had health problems since she was 12. She's been waiting for a kidney nearly as long as Bodhi's been alive.

The Tejadas got an unexpected call through the paired exchange program that connects UC Health and Children's Hospital Colorado.

Juan Tejada, Janette's husband, had matched with Bohdi. And Bodhi had matched with Janette.

Dr. Alex Wiseman with the University of Colorado Hospital said their program has worked closely with Children's Hospital Colorado to try and find pairs that could be incompatible that they might be able to help with what they call a paired exchange.

"We've been doing this for the last year and a half or so with the Children's Hospital transplant program," Wiseman told 9NEWS.

After the surgery, Janette said she was still getting used to having someone else's kidney inside of her.

"I told my husband after surgery," she said. "Now you have another son out there."

Doctors had to wait until Bodhi was big enough - between 20 and 25 pounds - before they could do the transplant with an adult kidney.

Dr. Jens Goebel, one of Bodhi's doctors, said receiving a living donor comes with its advantages.

"The outcomes of deceased donor kidney transplantations are good and much better compared to stay on dialysis," she said. "Living donor transplantation offer additional outcome advantages and offer other benefits, such as you can schedule the transplant."

On Thursday, the families met for the first time at the University of Colorado Hospital. They introduced themselves and then Juan told them he was so happy he was healthy enough to donate his kidney to Bodhi. Bodhi's mom, in turn, said he'd saved her son's life.

"We love you," Gonsalves said. "We feel like you are a part of my family."

Doctors said Bodhi has a 50-50 chance of keeping this kidney through college. Children's Hospital also said living donations for organs are on a slight decline across the country because fewer people are meeting the health requirements.

But those who can donate aren't just friends and family, but people donating organs altruistically to strangers.

© 2018 KUSA