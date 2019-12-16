There’s a new way to give monetary donations this holiday season in downtown Denver: Think vending machines for charity.

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints bought “Light the World” giving machines and set them up in 10 cities across the country.

The ones in Denver are on the 16th Street Mall between Lawrence and Larimer streets. They will stay there until New Year's Day.

It works like any vending machine: You pick from six global and local charities, select the items you would like to donate, like “Two Meals at Women’s Shelter” for $3.50 benefiting Catholic Charities, or “1 Acre of Sweet Potatoes” for $150 benefiting CWS Global. You put your card in, and 100% of the money goes to that cause.

One of the local charities involved is the Denver affiliate of the National Black Child Development Institute (NBCDI)

“We need donations so that we can continue to grow in our outreach,” the organization’s Program Development Director Jalen Taylor told 9NEWS.

“There’s a need for a broader scope of how we deal with black children in the classroom.”

NBCDI brings early literacy and nutrition programs for free to the Hope Center and schools across Denver. They’re run thanks to volunteers and Jalen Taylor, their first employee.

“We need more culturally inclusive practices to make sure that everyone is included in the reflection of what education is, and making sure that everyone is being addressed and that we’re not sending kids out of the classroom, but bringing them in so they can have a successful life.”

The national organization was founded during the Civil Rights era, and has been advocating for the black community for almost 50 years.

Affiliate President Cassandra Johnson heard about NBCDI through the Hope Center in 2015, and knew Denver could benefit from its initiatives, like early childhood literacy.

“We like to bring in African American male mentors and readers into the classrooms to show that our children have a diverse array of teachers and leaders.”

BCDI also works to advocate for public policy changes, and Johnson said they’ve been a part of passing 13 different bills.

“Our recent bill was House Bill 1194,” Johnson said. “It took us four years working with the Children’s Campaign as well as Hope Center and other organizations. It is addressing suspensions and expulsions of our early learners.”

You can donate to their cause through the giving machines by purchasing “Mirror Books” for schools that help kids of diverse backgrounds see their identity represented in the stories they read. They have other options too, like buying fresh produce for 350 kids.

BCDI Denver is looking to reach more children in Denver and beyond. If you are interested in bringing their programs to your child or their school, click here.

