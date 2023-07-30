Dambo's latest massive troll installation takes shape in Victor: 'It's the perfect spot'

The Victor troll is the Danish artist's 119th— and the fourth of 10 in his coast-to-coast “Way of the Bird King” tour.

VICTOR, Colo. — The “troll bubble” is Danish recycle artist Thomas Dambo’s happy place.

The real world melts away when he’s inside the invisible cocoon of creativity.

That currently includes his twin sons turning 1 year old on Saturday, occupancy issues with his home in Denmark, and having less than two months to achieve his goal of building 10 trolls across America in roughly four months.

Replacing life’s stresses is the magic that enables Dambo to assume the persona of the latest giant troll he’s shaping out of recycled wood in Victor.

In his make-believe world, the oversized trolls bring joy to the “little people,” or humans, and teach them Dambo’s mantra, that “something made of something old can be just as good, as valuable and as beautiful as something made of something new.”

