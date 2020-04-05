Want to make a margarita at home? Here’s a recipe that only uses 3 ingredients

The beverage manager of Kachina Cantina at Dairy Block shared this classic margarita recipe.

DENVER — This year, we can’t go out on Cinco de Mayo like we’re used to but we can still celebrate at home.

The beverage manager of Kachina Cantina at Dairy Block, Peter Danyluck showed us how to make his classic margarita.

INGREDIENTS:

2 ounces of tequila

1 ounce fresh lime juice

½ ounce Agave Syrup

INSTRUCTIONS:

Mix ingredients with shaker or pour from glass to glass

Garnish rim of glass with kosher salt

Enjoy!

Danyluck will also be doing a live demo on Instagram at 6 p.m. MT on May 5 at @sagerestaurantconcepts, where he'll be preparing the new Mango Patron Margarita at Kachina.

