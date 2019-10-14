COLORADO, USA — A Grand County ranch is ranked among the 50 best resorts in the world in the latest Condé Nast Traveler Reader’s Choice Awards, which were announced this week.

C Lazy U Ranch, which features 40 luxury cabins and 8.500 acres of land, also ranked as the No. 2 resort in the West and the No. 3 resort in the U.S., according to the magazine, which compiled its lists based on responses from more than 600,000 readers. Condé Nast lauded the property for its range of offerings, from children’s programs to luxurious spa treatments.

“This Colorado dude ranch offers a family-friendly version of the American West experience, with horseback riding, whitewater rafting, fly fishing, ice skating, skiing and sleigh rides,” the magazine wrote.

C Lazy U was the only Colorado facility singled out on a worldwide list. However, the Gateway Canyons Resorts in Gateway ranked as the No. 10 resort in America, and Aspen was chosen as the No. 6 small city in the U.S., with Condé Nast noting that it is “home to some of the best ski slopes in the United States — and some of the best resorts too.”

