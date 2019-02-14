Always running out the door in the morning? Happy when you can grab a granola bar or piece of fruit for breakfast? Take some time this weekend to prepare these make-ahead meals and start your days with a great breakfast next week!
VANILLA CHIA SEED PUDDING
Serves 4
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup chia seed
- 2 cups raw almonds, soaked overnight in salted water
- 3 cups water
- 3 dates, pitted
- Generous pinch of salt
- 2 tbsp vanilla bean paste
- 1 tsp ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 1/4 tsp ground cloves
- Optional: blackberries, granola, jam for serving
EQUIPMENT:
- Vitamix
- Nut milk bag & bowl
- Jars
- Finished pudding
DIRECTIONS:
Rinse the soaked almonds well and combine with water in a high-powered blender. Add the dates, salt, vanilla bean paste, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves and blend on high for 1 – 2 minutes until the almonds are liquefied.
Strain the liquid in a fine mesh bag, gently squeezing to extract all of the moisture. Split equally into 4 jars (each with about ¾ cup of spiced almond milk). Into each, stir a scant 1/4 cup of chia seeds and mix well until the seeds start to expand and they no longer float to the bottom or top of the jar. Refrigerate for a few hours until the mixture has thickened into pudding. Optional: to serve, layer with blackberries, granola, and blackberry jam.
Helpful Tip:
Keeps well in fridge for up to 5 days.
BLUEBERRY LEMON MUFFINS
Serves 12
INGREDIENTS:
- 3 eggs
- 1 cup of vegetable or canola oil
- 3/4 cup of water
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 2 cups of flour
- 3/4 c of sugar
- 1 tbsp of baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 cup of fresh (or frozen) blueberries
- 2 tbsp of butter
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
- In a small bowl combine the eggs, oil, and water. Whisk together until combined and then add the lemon zest.
- In a large bowl add the flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt. Whisk together until combined.
- Pour the wet ingredients into the dry, just until combined. Then gently add the blueberries. Do not over mix or you will have tough muffins!
- Rest for 10 mins to allow the baking powder to “activate”.
- Meanwhile, melt butter in microwave for 30 seconds.
- Grease muffin tin with the melted butter, either with a paper towel or a pastry brush.
- Scoop out muffin batter with an ice cream scoop (so they are all equal portions) or with a 4-cup measuring cup. Fill to almost full.
- Bake at 400 degrees for 10-12 minutes until golden brown and a toothpick comes out clean.
MANGO COCONUT GRANOLA BARS
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 1/4 cups old fashioned rolled oats
- 1 cup sliced almonds
- 3/4 cup pistachios
- 1/2 cup raw sunflower seeds
- 1/4 tsp cinnamon
- 1/8 tsp nutmeg
- 1/2 cup brown rice syrup
- 1/3 apricot jam
- 1/4 dark brown sugar
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 1 tbsp vanilla bean paste
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- 1/2 cup dried mango, diced
- 1/3 cup sweetened coconut shreds
- Pinch cayenne
DIRECTIONS:
- Heat oven to 350 degrees F.
- Spread rolled oats onto baking sheet and bake until golden brown and nutty in aroma, about 10 minutes. Remove from oven and set aside.
- Spread almonds, pistachio and sunflower seeds onto a second baking sheet and bake until toasted and fragrant, about 10-12 minutes; stirring halfway through.
- In the meantime, in a small sauce pan over medium heat, cook and stir together rice syrup, jam, brown sugar and butter until mixture is well combined and sugar is completely dissolved.
- Remove from heat, add in vanilla paste, salt, cinnamon, nutmeg and cayenne; stir to combine.
- Remove the nut mixture from the oven once toasted. Reduce oven to 300 degrees F.
- In a large bowl, combine the nut mixture with toasted oats.
- Add in mango and coconut; stir to combine. Pour syrup mixture onto dry mixture; stir to combine.
- Transfer mixture to prepare baking dish and press down firmly. Transfer to oven and bake for 25 minutes. Remove pan from oven and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before cutting into bars.
- Granola bars can be stored in an airtight container for up to weeks.
SPINACH MUSHROOM FRITTATA
Serves 8
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 1/2 onion, thinly sliced
- 8 oz. crimini mushrooms, thinly sliced
- 3 cups spinach, roughly chopped
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp butter, divided
- 8 eggs
- 1 tsp kosher salt
- Fresh ground pepper
- 1 cup gruyere, grated and divided
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat broiler on your oven.
- Heat 1 tbsp olive oil & 1 tbsp butter in a wide skillet over medium heat.
- Add sliced onion and cook for 2 minutes.
- Add sliced mushrooms, cook 5-6 minutes stirring occasionally until mushrooms and onions are lightly browned.
- Season with a few pinches of kosher salt and pepper.
- Add chopped spinach over mushroom mixture and stir.
- Turn off heat. The heat of the mushrooms will wilt the spinach perfectly.
- Let mushroom mixture cool slightly while preparing cheese and eggs.
- Crack eggs into a large bowl. Add 1 tsp salt, pepper, and whisk.
- Add spinach-mushroom mixture and ½ cup gruyere and mix well.
- Heat remaining tbsp butter in a 9-inch ovenproof skillet, swirling to coat sides.
- Add egg mixture, stir a couple times, and loosely cover. Cook until eggs are mostly set, about 5 minutes.
- Cook until eggs are mostly set, about 5 minutes.
- Sprinkle remaining gruyere over the eggs and place skillet under broiler.
- Broil 2-3 minutes until eggs are set and cheese is nicely browned.
- Remove from oven. Gently loosen the eggs around the sides of pan to make sure they don't stick. Be careful of the hot handle on the skillet!
- Slide on to cutting board and cut into wedges. Serve hot, warm or at room temperature.
MORE FROM THE KIN COMMUNITY:
- How to make peanut butter hot chocolate
- Recipe for a hearty broccoli and cheese casserole
- Sheet pan chicken: an easy and affordable dinner!
- Recipe for a hearty ham and cheese breakfast casserole
- An easy recipe for festive holiday eggnog
- How to make classic holiday sugar cookies
- How to make holiday caramel corn
- How to make bacon even tastier