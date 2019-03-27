DENVER — It's not every day a Komodo dragon passes away. It's never easy saying good-bye to a friend either.

But, over the weekend, the Denver Zoo had to deal with both those things when its 16-year-old Komodo dragon Raja passed away.

The zoo announced Raja's death Wednesday. He had an 8-foot, 95-pound frame that was always getting "oohs" and "ahhs" out of visitors.

He was born in 2003 at the zoo and wowed millions during his life. He made his home in the Tropical Discovery exhibit and loved sauntering along the glass to meet visitors eye-to-eye.

"Raja will be remembered as calm, well-tempered and comfortable around his caretakers," the zoo wrote in a Facebook obituary.

According to zoo doctors, an initial autopsy (called a necropsy) confirmed several health problems he was already receiving treatment for, including spinal disease and arthritis. The zoo said he received regular physical therapy to help with his pain and mobility issues. He also got increased personal care during his final days when it was obvious his quality of life had declined.

The zoo asks anyone interested to pay their respects to Raja by visiting his old exhibit in the Tropical Discovery area to learn about the Komodo dragon. According to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature, the species is "vulnerable" and fighting rampant destruction of its habitat from tourism and poaching.

