AURORA, Colo. — The 19th annual Alice 105.9 Cares for Kids Radiothon returns Wednesday, Feb. 5 and Thursday, Feb. 6 to raise money for the Children's Hospital Colorado.

Breaking from regular programming, stories of love, miracles and milestones will be shared on the radio live from the atrium of Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora.

Alice 105.9 FM will have stories of hope and courage from brave Children's Hospital Colorado patients and families on Wednesday and Thursday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

How to help:

Call 720-777-1059

Donate online at Alice1059.Radio.com

Text KIDS to 51555

As a nonprofit pediatric hospital, donations are essential to everything they do at Children’s Colorado. From research to care to advocacy, their work simply isn’t possible without supporters like you.

RELATED: Nominate a Warrior in your community

RELATED: Where to celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day in Colorado

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way