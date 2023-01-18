Daisy deserves a loving home after more than 115 days in the shelter

Daisy, 2, has been in the Denver Animal Shelter for over 115 days – she's a staff and volunteer favorite and they're working overtime to find her an adopter.

DENVER — For more than 115 days, Daisy the dog has been looking for her fur-ever home – after she was surrendered by her owners to an animal shelter in September 2022.

Denver Animal Shelter tweeted out a video on Wednesday showing off Daisy's adorable smile as she sits on command and nabs a treat out of the air.

Described as a volunteer and staff favorite, Daisy is a healthy, approximately two-year-old spayed female, tan and white American Pit Bull Terrier mix and weighs in at just over 60 pounds.

"This adorable ham loves everyone she meets and she thinks she's a lap dog!" reads Daisy's shelter profile. "She has a bit of a rambunctious play style so any resident dog should be able to handle her. Her previous owner also said that she LOVES the water!"

Shelter staff said Daisy may be too big for small children and suggested that any kids in the home should be old enough to handle Daisy's play style.

Her previous owners said that Daisy doesn't like small dogs but she has done well meeting other dogs at the shelter. They ask interested adopters to bring in their resident dog to meet Daisy to be sure they're a good match.

Staff said, "We absolutely love Daisy and we know you will too! If you're looking for your next bed hog then come meet Daisy today!"

Noted on her shelter profile, Daisy is a restricted breed in Denver. Any Denver resident interested in adopting Daisy must purchase a breed-restricted permit for $30.

Because the staff is trying hard to find Daisy a home, for a limited time her adoption fee is only $20.22. People interested in adopting Daisy can also foster-to-adopt to make sure she is a good fit for their home.

Learn more about Daisy through the Denver Animal Shelter or call 720-913-1311 and ask for her ID number A377634.