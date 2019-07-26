PAGOSA SPRINGS, Colo. — Two bears were euthanized earlier this month after a man in a tent was attacked, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The man was in a tent on July 2 at a private campground when he heard something outside his tent. The bear then attacked the man through the tent, and he suffered claw marks and puncture wounds, but did not need stitches, according to CPW.

Wildlife officers responded to the area July 3 and attempted to track the bear using two dogs. The dogs tracked the bear, but then took off in two separate directions and located two bears.Since both matched the description of the attacking bear, both were put down, CPW said.

DNA tests later confirmed that only one bear was involved in the incident, according to CPW.

