Emaciated horse, miniature horse with overgrown hooves surrendered

A miniature Hinny with severely overgrown hooves and an emaciated horse were given to the Colorado Humane Society, according to Fremont County Sheriff's Office.

HOWARD, Colorado — Two horses that were not properly cared for were surrendered to the Colorado Humane Society on Tuesday, Fremont County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said a deputy responded on Sep. 22 to a welfare check on horses in the area of Howard.

The deputy discovered a miniature Hinny with severely overgrown hooves, and a second horse that was emaciated.

On Tuesday, the animal control deputy and the humane society executed a search warrant and the horses were evaluated by a licensed veterinarian at the residence, according to the sheriff's office.

The owner elected to surrender both horses to the Dumb Friends League Harmony Equine Center, where the sheriff's office said they will receive food, a medical evaluation and any veterinary care needed.

“Dental problems can be easily missed and horses should have an annual exam by a veterinarian," said Dr. Courtney Diehl, a field service veterinarian for the Dumb Friends League. "Hooves need to be trimmed by a trained farrier every 6-8 weeks."

>CONTENT WARNING: Readers may find the pictures of the horses disturbing.

“Each species of animals have unique care requirements that must be met," said Alex Wildee, a field service investigator for the humane society. "As an animal owner it is our responsibility to understand and provide for these needs. Early reporting is incredibly important. This kind of neglect happens over a long period of time. It takes years for a horse’s hooves to get to this state. If you have a concern or you see a problem, call. Colorado Humane Society and local Law Enforcement are here to provide resources and educate our community.”

